nsurance (N) Information

The Road to A Safer DeFi Joi(n) us as we introduce an innovative token that aligns seamlessly with the interests of $NFAI and provides a game changing insurance protocol with a multitude of benefits for the entire crypto space.

Security: One third of fees collected fund an insurance pool, utilized to refund n stakers in case of an emergency

Burning: Pairing tokens with $N will burn any token paired with each trade.

Yield Staking: Stake your favorite tokens for yield in n

Price Stability: By scaling to more pools, price stability is achieved. We aim to be a better option that pairing with Eth or any stable due to burning your communities tokens with each trade.