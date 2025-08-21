What is Nucleon (NUT)

Nucleon is a liquid staking solution for Conflux PoS backed by industry-leading staking providers. Nucleon lets users stake their CFX- without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure. When staking with Nucleon, users receive xCFX tokens on a 1:1 basis representing their staked CFX. xCFX balances can be used like regular CFX to earn yields and lending rewards, and are updated on a daily basis to reflect your CFX staking rewards. Note that there are no lock-ups when staking with Nucleon, and have minimum deposits of 1 CFX to decrease DDoS risks. When using Nucleon, staking rewards will be compound in real-time, allowing for participation in the securing of Conflux without the associated risks and downside potential. NUT is Nucleon’s governance token, which can be staked to vote and boost staking interest rewards. NUT token allocations are defined by the project team, and will be tradeable on secondary markets. Our goal is to solve the problems associated with Conflux PoS staking - illiquidity, immovability and accessibility - making staked CFX liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of CFX to improve security of the Conflux network.

Nucleon (NUT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nucleon (NUT) How much is Nucleon (NUT) worth today? The live NUT price in USD is 0.623765 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NUT to USD price? $ 0.623765 . Check out The current price of NUT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nucleon? The market cap for NUT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NUT? The circulating supply of NUT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NUT? NUT achieved an ATH price of 71.82 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NUT? NUT saw an ATL price of 0.236409 USD . What is the trading volume of NUT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NUT is -- USD . Will NUT go higher this year? NUT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NUT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

