NuCypher (NU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.051718 24H High $ 0.053907 All Time High $ 2.61 Lowest Price $ 0.01610325 Price Change (1H) -0.10% Price Change (1D) +1.91% Price Change (7D) -9.67%

NuCypher (NU) real-time price is $0.052893. Over the past 24 hours, NU traded between a low of $ 0.051718 and a high of $ 0.053907, showing active market volatility. NU's all-time high price is $ 2.61, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01610325.

In terms of short-term performance, NU has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, +1.91% over 24 hours, and -9.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NuCypher (NU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.69M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 3,885,390,081.748248

The current Market Cap of NuCypher is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NU is 0.00, with a total supply of 3885390081.748248. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.69M.