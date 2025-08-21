Nugget Rush (NUGX) Price Information (USD)

Nugget Rush (NUGX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NUGX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NUGX's all-time high price is $ 0.00307437, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NUGX has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.27% over 24 hours, and -11.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nugget Rush (NUGX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Nugget Rush is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUGX is 0.00, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.28K.