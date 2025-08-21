Nugget Trap Gold Token Price (NGTG$$)
-0.00%
+0.00%
+99.92%
+99.92%
Nugget Trap Gold Token (NGTG$$) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NGTG$$ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NGTG$$'s all-time high price is $ 1.22, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, NGTG$$ has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +0.00% over 24 hours, and +99.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Nugget Trap Gold Token is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NGTG$$ is 0.00, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 499.96K.
During today, the price change of Nugget Trap Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nugget Trap Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nugget Trap Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nugget Trap Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-86.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-88.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Nugget Trap is leading the charge in revolutionizing the Minerals and Metals industry by spearheading the tokenization of such assets. Through the process of tokenization, we aim to decentralize access to these valuable resources to a greater addressable larger audience, allowing for all sizes to participate in the lucrative mining sector. The digital Asset tokenization of gold is an exciting development that brings increased accessibility, liquidity, transparency, and security to the world of gold investing through Digital Asset tokenization accessibility with enabled fractional access rights to platform services and ecosystem participation. NGTG$$ is a utility token that enables access to digital gold-related services within the Nugget Trap ecosystem. Token holders can utilize NGTG$$ to access platform services, participate in ecosystem activities, and engage with partner services. The token's primary function is to facilitate service access and usage, with value derived from its utility within the ecosystem rather than external asset performance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Nugget Trap Gold Token (NGTG$$) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nugget Trap Gold Token (NGTG$$) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nugget Trap Gold Token.
Check the Nugget Trap Gold Token price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Nugget Trap Gold Token (NGTG$$) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NGTG$$ token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-20 18:39:00
|Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
|08-20 09:25:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
|08-20 02:24:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
|08-19 15:30:00
|Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
|08-19 03:40:00
|Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
|08-18 17:40:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.