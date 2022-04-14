Nugget Trap Gold Token (NGTG$$) Tokenomics
Nugget Trap is leading the charge in revolutionizing the Minerals and Metals industry by spearheading the tokenization of such assets. Through the process of tokenization, we aim to decentralize access to these valuable resources to a greater addressable larger audience, allowing for all sizes to participate in the lucrative mining sector. The digital Asset tokenization of gold is an exciting development that brings increased accessibility, liquidity, transparency, and security to the world of gold investing through Digital Asset tokenization accessibility with enabled fractional access rights to platform services and ecosystem participation.
NGTG$$ is a utility token that enables access to digital gold-related services within the Nugget Trap ecosystem. Token holders can utilize NGTG$$ to access platform services, participate in ecosystem activities, and engage with partner services. The token's primary function is to facilitate service access and usage, with value derived from its utility within the ecosystem rather than external asset performance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nugget Trap Gold Token (NGTG$$) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NGTG$$ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NGTG$$ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
