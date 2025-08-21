nuit (NUIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01072245 $ 0.01072245 $ 0.01072245 24H Low $ 0.01553052 $ 0.01553052 $ 0.01553052 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01072245$ 0.01072245 $ 0.01072245 24H High $ 0.01553052$ 0.01553052 $ 0.01553052 All Time High $ 0.063262$ 0.063262 $ 0.063262 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.26% Price Change (1D) +0.70% Price Change (7D) -5.58% Price Change (7D) -5.58%

nuit (NUIT) real-time price is $0.01352922. Over the past 24 hours, NUIT traded between a low of $ 0.01072245 and a high of $ 0.01553052, showing active market volatility. NUIT's all-time high price is $ 0.063262, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NUIT has changed by +3.26% over the past hour, +0.70% over 24 hours, and -5.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

nuit (NUIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.56M$ 13.56M $ 13.56M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 999,999,138.87 999,999,138.87 999,999,138.87

The current Market Cap of nuit is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUIT is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999138.87. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.56M.