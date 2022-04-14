Nukey (NUKEY) Information

MEET NUKEY, THE ADORABLE END-OF-THE-WORLD MEMECOIN THAT’S MORE THAN JUST A CUTE FACE. AS A HAPPY LITTLE MUSHROOM CLOUD DONNED IN A COZY KNIT HAT, NUKEY SERVES AS A POTENT SYMBOL OF THE PARADOXES WITHIN OUR WORLD.

NUKEY IS THE ULTIMATE JUXTAPOSITION—BLENDING THE GRIM REALITIES OF OUR WORLD WITH A LIGHT-HEARTED, ENGAGING MEMEABLE CHARACTER THAT CAPTURES THE ATTENTION OF AUDIENCES WORLDWIDE.