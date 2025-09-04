NuLink (NLK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00171649 $ 0.00171649 $ 0.00171649 24H Low $ 0.0018019 $ 0.0018019 $ 0.0018019 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00171649$ 0.00171649 $ 0.00171649 24H High $ 0.0018019$ 0.0018019 $ 0.0018019 All Time High $ 0.247958$ 0.247958 $ 0.247958 Lowest Price $ 0.00150372$ 0.00150372 $ 0.00150372 Price Change (1H) -0.24% Price Change (1D) -3.92% Price Change (7D) -1.95% Price Change (7D) -1.95%

NuLink (NLK) real-time price is $0.00171755. Over the past 24 hours, NLK traded between a low of $ 0.00171649 and a high of $ 0.0018019, showing active market volatility. NLK's all-time high price is $ 0.247958, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00150372.

In terms of short-term performance, NLK has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -3.92% over 24 hours, and -1.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NuLink (NLK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.72M$ 1.72M $ 1.72M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NuLink is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NLK is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.72M.