NULL MATRIX (NULL) Tokenomics
NULL MATRIX (NULL) Information
NULL Matrix is a deflationary token (starting 10k NULL tokens) that utilizes a renounced immutable contract to accumulate trading fees from every transactions to burn NULL tokens every 8 hours. The NULL Matrix created 10 managed liquidity pools on Base chain. The 10 tokens that were picked were the top volumes tokens on Base at inception on Oct 20, 2024. Since the NULL Matrix owns and manages the 10 liquidity pools, it can accumulate the trading fees from each LP (most are 1%) and store it within the smart contract. Every 8 hours, it will utilize the fees collected to buy NULL and burn them. Since there are so many liquidity pairing now, it can accumulate fees faster and faster as each LP paired with the top volumes coins on base will create massive price inequalities between each LP. Arbitrage bots, users and uniswap router will automatically arbitrage all the LP to equalize the price, thus generating massive amount of transactions that goes through the Null Matrix thus creating a steady burning mechanism of the 10k supplies.
NULL MATRIX (NULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NULL MATRIX (NULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NULL MATRIX (NULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NULL MATRIX (NULL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NULL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NULL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NULL's tokenomics, explore NULL token's live price!
NULL Price Prediction
Want to know where NULL might be heading? Our NULL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.