NULLA (NULLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NULLA (NULLA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 387.17K $ 387.17K $ 387.17K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 387.17K $ 387.17K $ 387.17K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00038718 $ 0.00038718 $ 0.00038718 Learn more about NULLA (NULLA) price Buy NULLA Now!

NULLA (NULLA) Information Well, it's very straightforward one, it's a Layer-1 blockchain powered by homomorphic encryption, enabling private and verifiable transactions with encrypted balances and zero-knowledge proofs, therefore, we use homomorphic encryption blockchain enabling mathematical operations on encrypted values without revealing the underlying data. Built on Pedersen commitments with additive homomorphic properties, allowing private balance operations while maintaining cryptographic proof of transaction validity. Well, it's very straightforward one, it's a Layer-1 blockchain powered by homomorphic encryption, enabling private and verifiable transactions with encrypted balances and zero-knowledge proofs, therefore, we use homomorphic encryption blockchain enabling mathematical operations on encrypted values without revealing the underlying data. Built on Pedersen commitments with additive homomorphic properties, allowing private balance operations while maintaining cryptographic proof of transaction validity. Official Website: https://nulla.network/ Whitepaper: https://nulla.network/whitepaper

NULLA (NULLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NULLA (NULLA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NULLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NULLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NULLA's tokenomics, explore NULLA token's live price!

