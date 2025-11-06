NULS Price (NULS)
-0.02%
+0.05%
-4.87%
-4.87%
NULS (NULS) real-time price is $0.00374948. Over the past 24 hours, NULS traded between a low of $ 0.00372909 and a high of $ 0.00381665, showing active market volatility. NULS's all-time high price is $ 8.53, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00328188.
In terms of short-term performance, NULS has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and -4.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of NULS is $ 428.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NULS is 114.24M, with a total supply of 133444357.0081065. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 500.36K.
During today, the price change of NULS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NULS to USD was $ -0.0012369497.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NULS to USD was $ -0.0025558311.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NULS to USD was $ -0.011179870232743107.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012369497
|-32.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025558311
|-68.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.011179870232743107
|-74.88%
Nuls (NULS) is a Singaporean based project is trying to develop a highly adaptable blockchain that can be used for enterprise solutions. They have regularly used the phrase “Nuls is nothing, Nuls is everything”. In other words, Nuls is not traditionally defined and can be melded into anything that the community sees fit.
Nuls is looking to solve the problems faced by blockchains by creating one that features modularity and sub-chain operability. The two part design of functional modules and microkernels will provide both an underlying network mechanism and compartmentalized features for the blockchain.Essentially this should provide scalability and security to the blockchain, while adhering to the programming practices of low coupling and high cohesion. And because the blockchain is designed to be modular, it becomes hot pluggable, allowing for the addition or removal of modules at any time.
There are several blockchain problems inhibiting growth and development of the industry that have been identified by the Nuls team. One such issue is the cost of development. Because there is a shortage of blockchain proficient developers, those with skills can command higher salaries.This is simply demand exceeding supply and will eventually level out as more IT professionals learn blockchain skills. That’s when businesses will see greater adoption of the technology, and only the most trustworthy blockchains will be of interest. Nuls is working to make trustworthy solutions to business problems.
Nuls is primarily focused on making blockchain more accessible for developers and businesses. It seeks to do this through its modularity and the use of sub-chains, and hopes to break the complexity associated with blockchain projects, while also solving the scalability issue that is hindering the growth of the industry. Nuls will make trust simpler, increasing the adoption rate of blockchain technology by businesses. They will also lower the cost of entry by removing complexity and increasing the supply of developers capable of programming blockchain applications. Taken all together, the Nuls ecosystem will benefit developers, businesses, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts by providing needed solutions and increasing usage and adoption of blockchain technology.
Check out CoinBureau for the full review of Nuls.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
