Numa (NUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.752997 24H High $ 0.790594 All Time High $ 0.835112 Lowest Price $ 0.13199 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -2.79% Price Change (7D) -6.69%

Numa (NUMA) real-time price is $0.754646. Over the past 24 hours, NUMA traded between a low of $ 0.752997 and a high of $ 0.790594, showing active market volatility. NUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.835112, while its all-time low price is $ 0.13199.

In terms of short-term performance, NUMA has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -2.79% over 24 hours, and -6.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Numa (NUMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.33M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 3,077,329.0

The current Market Cap of Numa is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUMA is 0.00, with a total supply of 3077329.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.33M.