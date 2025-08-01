NUMINE Token Price (NUMI)
NUMINE Token (NUMI) is currently trading at 0.103955 USD with a market cap of $ 12.36M USD. NUMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of NUMINE Token to USD was $ -0.0001092651972559.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NUMINE Token to USD was $ +0.0649268209.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NUMINE Token to USD was $ +0.0541625197.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NUMINE Token to USD was $ +0.0362276169084775.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001092651972559
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0649268209
|+62.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0541625197
|+52.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0362276169084775
|+53.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of NUMINE Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.10%
-0.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Numine is an integrated blockchain gaming platform designed to facilitate the development, distribution, and gameplay of blockchain-based games. By offering comprehensive services tailored specifically for the unique challenges and high entry barriers associated with blockchain gaming, Numine streamlines the entire process for developers and players alike. Numine’s purpose is to lower the barriers to entry and accelerate the growth of blockchain gaming by providing an all-in-one platform that supports the development, distribution, and play of blockchain-based games.
