NUMINE Token (NUMI) Information Numine is an integrated blockchain gaming platform designed to facilitate the development, distribution, and gameplay of blockchain-based games. By offering comprehensive services tailored specifically for the unique challenges and high entry barriers associated with blockchain gaming, Numine streamlines the entire process for developers and players alike. Numine’s purpose is to lower the barriers to entry and accelerate the growth of blockchain gaming by providing an all-in-one platform that supports the development, distribution, and play of blockchain-based games. Official Website: https://numine.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.numine.io/ Buy NUMI Now!

NUMINE Token (NUMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NUMINE Token (NUMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.34M $ 12.34M $ 12.34M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 118.83M $ 118.83M $ 118.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 103.85M $ 103.85M $ 103.85M All-Time High: $ 0.111449 $ 0.111449 $ 0.111449 All-Time Low: $ 0.052167 $ 0.052167 $ 0.052167 Current Price: $ 0.103849 $ 0.103849 $ 0.103849 Learn more about NUMINE Token (NUMI) price

NUMINE Token (NUMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NUMINE Token (NUMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NUMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NUMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NUMI's tokenomics, explore NUMI token's live price!

