Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) Information

Nummus is a historically inspired community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain through a fair launch on Raydium launchpad. The entire supply was released at launch with no allocation to the team, no pre-sales, and no venture capital involvement. Every token was distributed fairly and transparently to the community.

The Nummus project is rooted in Roman historical symbolism, embracing the spirit of Julius Caesar as a metaphor for resilience and conquest in the decentralized finance space. Beyond its memetic appeal, Nummus embodies strong community values, transparency, and verifiable on-chain actions.

The community voluntarily locked 23% of the total supply for up to one year to demonstrate long-term commitment. Additionally, 10% of the supply was donated by holders to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, aimed at enhancing the token’s backing. This reserve is managed transparently via multisignature wallets and smart contracts on Streamflow, with funds released in a controlled manner over two years.

Nummus promotes decentralized governance: major decisions regarding treasury use, such as potential Bitcoin buybacks or community distributions, are subject to token holder votes. The project emphasizes organic growth, real on-chain liquidity, and a long-term vision to strengthen the token’s intrinsic value.

Official Website:
https://nummus.meme/

Market Cap:
$ 5.17M
$ 5.17M$ 5.17M
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.17M
$ 5.17M$ 5.17M
All-Time High:
$ 0.169721
$ 0.169721$ 0.169721
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01490494
$ 0.01490494$ 0.01490494
Current Price:
$ 0.051693
$ 0.051693$ 0.051693

Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NUMMUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NUMMUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.