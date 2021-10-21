Nuna (NUNA) Information

NUNA PROJECT ART is a collective of artists and creators. The NUNA token was launched on 21/10/2021 on Stellar blockchain and in 3 days all the public sale supply went sold out. NUNA team is based in Estonia.

Art and culture are part of our life and characterise the society in which we live. NUNA is an artistic initiative that aims to support artistic creation, dissemination and research. Our goal is to facilitate the access of the artistic community to the science and the new technologies. NUNA promotes team work between artists from different disciplines, operating in channels such as NFTs platforms, social, residences, workshops.