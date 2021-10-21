Nuna (NUNA) Tokenomics
NUNA PROJECT ART is a collective of artists and creators. The NUNA token was launched on 21/10/2021 on Stellar blockchain and in 3 days all the public sale supply went sold out. NUNA team is based in Estonia.
Art and culture are part of our life and characterise the society in which we live. NUNA is an artistic initiative that aims to support artistic creation, dissemination and research. Our goal is to facilitate the access of the artistic community to the science and the new technologies. NUNA promotes team work between artists from different disciplines, operating in channels such as NFTs platforms, social, residences, workshops.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nuna (NUNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NUNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NUNA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
