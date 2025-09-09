nunu (NUNU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00038922 24H High $ 0.0008168 All Time High $ 0.0008168 Lowest Price $ 0.00038922 Price Change (1H) +23.71% Price Change (1D) -26.08% Price Change (7D) --

nunu (NUNU) real-time price is $0.00053326. Over the past 24 hours, NUNU traded between a low of $ 0.00038922 and a high of $ 0.0008168, showing active market volatility. NUNU's all-time high price is $ 0.0008168, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00038922.

In terms of short-term performance, NUNU has changed by +23.71% over the past hour, -26.08% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

nunu (NUNU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 533.25K$ 533.25K $ 533.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 533.25K$ 533.25K $ 533.25K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,988,099.985637 999,988,099.985637 999,988,099.985637

The current Market Cap of nunu is $ 533.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUNU is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999988099.985637. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 533.25K.