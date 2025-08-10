More About NNT

NNT Price Info

NNT Official Website

NNT Tokenomics

NNT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nunu Spirits Logo

Nunu Spirits Price (NNT)

Unlisted

Nunu Spirits (NNT) Live Price Chart

$0.00016377
$0.00016377$0.00016377
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Nunu Spirits (NNT) Today

Nunu Spirits (NNT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NNT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nunu Spirits Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Nunu Spirits 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NNT price information.

Nunu Spirits (NNT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Nunu Spirits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nunu Spirits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nunu Spirits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nunu Spirits to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+0.36%
60 Days$ 0+0.43%
90 Days$ 0--

Nunu Spirits (NNT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Nunu Spirits: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.115839
$ 0.115839$ 0.115839

--

--

0.00%

Nunu Spirits (NNT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Nunu Spirits (NNT)

Nunu Spirits is a Play2Earn game world where every NFT you collect has the chance to become a real tree, planted in the real world. The game focuses on casual style gameplay and leans towards cooperative games and non-combat competition and the more trees planted in our world the bigger the “Nuniverse” becomes. Simply said, Nunu Spirits is founded on three pillars - a fun game, a collectible NFT, and ecological action. Our players are able to help with reforestation initiatives around the world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nunu Spirits (NNT) Resource

Official Website

Nunu Spirits (NNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nunu Spirits (NNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nunu Spirits (NNT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NNT to Local Currencies

1 NNT to VND
--
1 NNT to AUD
A$--
1 NNT to GBP
--
1 NNT to EUR
--
1 NNT to USD
$--
1 NNT to MYR
RM--
1 NNT to TRY
--
1 NNT to JPY
¥--
1 NNT to ARS
ARS$--
1 NNT to RUB
--
1 NNT to INR
--
1 NNT to IDR
Rp--
1 NNT to KRW
--
1 NNT to PHP
--
1 NNT to EGP
￡E.--
1 NNT to BRL
R$--
1 NNT to CAD
C$--
1 NNT to BDT
--
1 NNT to NGN
--
1 NNT to UAH
--
1 NNT to VES
Bs--
1 NNT to CLP
$--
1 NNT to PKR
Rs--
1 NNT to KZT
--
1 NNT to THB
฿--
1 NNT to TWD
NT$--
1 NNT to AED
د.إ--
1 NNT to CHF
Fr--
1 NNT to HKD
HK$--
1 NNT to MAD
.د.م--
1 NNT to MXN
$--
1 NNT to PLN
--
1 NNT to RON
лв--
1 NNT to SEK
kr--
1 NNT to BGN
лв--
1 NNT to HUF
Ft--
1 NNT to CZK
--
1 NNT to KWD
د.ك--
1 NNT to ILS
--