Nunu Spirits is a Play2Earn game world where every NFT you collect has the chance to become a real tree, planted in the real world. The game focuses on casual style gameplay and leans towards cooperative games and non-combat competition and the more trees planted in our world the bigger the “Nuniverse” becomes.
Simply said, Nunu Spirits is founded on three pillars - a fun game, a collectible NFT, and ecological action. Our players are able to help with reforestation initiatives around the world.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nunu Spirits (NNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Nunu Spirits (NNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained
Understanding the tokenomics of Nunu Spirits (NNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
