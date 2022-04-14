Nunu Spirits (NNT) Information

Nunu Spirits is a Play2Earn game world where every NFT you collect has the chance to become a real tree, planted in the real world. The game focuses on casual style gameplay and leans towards cooperative games and non-combat competition and the more trees planted in our world the bigger the “Nuniverse” becomes.

Simply said, Nunu Spirits is founded on three pillars - a fun game, a collectible NFT, and ecological action. Our players are able to help with reforestation initiatives around the world.