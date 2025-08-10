Nuri Exchange Price (NURI)
Nuri Exchange (NURI) is currently trading at 0.00268003 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NURI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Nuri Exchange to USD was $ -0.000651590874402968.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nuri Exchange to USD was $ +0.0005024021.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nuri Exchange to USD was $ -0.0021020512.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nuri Exchange to USD was $ -0.021608549922280364.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000651590874402968
|-19.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005024021
|+18.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021020512
|-78.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.021608549922280364
|-88.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nuri Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-19.55%
-7.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nuri is a next-generation AMM designed to serve as Scroll's central liquidity hub, combining the secure and battle-tested superiority of Uniswap v3 with a custom incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and streamlined user experience.
