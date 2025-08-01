What is Nuritopia (NBLU)

NURITOPIA is a boundless universe that brings people with similar hobbies and common interests together under its service “FRIENDS & HANGOUTS”. We are developing a platform that fuses the virtual and the real to facilitate the process of authentically forging social connections and offers an opportunity to be rewarded by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In NURITOPIA, users will interact through avatars, create and trade own unique contents, all while having fun in the NURITOPIA metaverse. Additional services will be included to shape out an ecosystem with unique characteristics.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nuritopia (NBLU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Nuritopia (NBLU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nuritopia (NBLU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NBLU token's extensive tokenomics now!