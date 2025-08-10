NuroX Price (NUROX)
NuroX (NUROX) is currently trading at 1.49 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NUROX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NUROX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUROX price information.
During today, the price change of NuroX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NuroX to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NuroX to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NuroX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NuroX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NuroX is a decentralized high-performance cloud computing project that integrates idle GPU resources around the world to provide low-cost, highly flexible computing services for AI, machine learning, blockchain, and real-time games. Its core includes a distributed GPU resource pool, decentralized architecture, and optimized algorithms to ensure security and low latency. The ecological token NUROX is used for payment, staking, and governance, with a total supply of 1 billion. The project plans to expand to industries such as autonomous driving and healthcare, and promises to achieve a carbon-neutral architecture by 2025.
