NuroX (NUROX) Information NuroX is a decentralized high-performance cloud computing project that integrates idle GPU resources around the world to provide low-cost, highly flexible computing services for AI, machine learning, blockchain, and real-time games. Its core includes a distributed GPU resource pool, decentralized architecture, and optimized algorithms to ensure security and low latency. The ecological token NUROX is used for payment, staking, and governance, with a total supply of 1 billion. The project plans to expand to industries such as autonomous driving and healthcare, and promises to achieve a carbon-neutral architecture by 2025. Official Website: https://Nurox.me Buy NUROX Now!

NuroX (NUROX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NuroX (NUROX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.49B $ 1.49B $ 1.49B All-Time High: $ 2.49 $ 2.49 $ 2.49 All-Time Low: $ 0.988946 $ 0.988946 $ 0.988946 Current Price: $ 1.49 $ 1.49 $ 1.49 Learn more about NuroX (NUROX) price

NuroX (NUROX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NuroX (NUROX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NUROX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NUROX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NUROX's tokenomics, explore NUROX token's live price!

