$Nut isn’t just a token; it’s a vibe. Inspired by the poker term “nut hand” (the strongest hand you can hold), $Nut takes that unbeatable energy and injects it into the crypto market. It’s built on the Solana blockchain, making it fast, cheap, and scalable — basically the opposite of gas-fee hell. The Token, the meme, the movement, the vibe, the legend, THE NUT. A no brainer for degens who play to win. Here every HODLer is a legend, a nuthead. $Nut is the play that makes jeets cry and degens grin.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $NUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $NUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.