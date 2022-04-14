Nut ($NUT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nut ($NUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nut ($NUT) Information $Nut isn’t just a token; it’s a vibe. Inspired by the poker term “nut hand” (the strongest hand you can hold), $Nut takes that unbeatable energy and injects it into the crypto market. It’s built on the Solana blockchain, making it fast, cheap, and scalable — basically the opposite of gas-fee hell. The Token, the meme, the movement, the vibe, the legend, THE NUT. A no brainer for degens who play to win. Here every HODLer is a legend, a nuthead. $Nut is the play that makes jeets cry and degens grin. Official Website: https://www.nutcoin.meme/ Buy $NUT Now!

Nut ($NUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nut ($NUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 565.79M $ 565.79M $ 565.79M All-Time High: $ 1.99 $ 1.99 $ 1.99 All-Time Low: $ 1.8 $ 1.8 $ 1.8 Current Price: $ 1.88 $ 1.88 $ 1.88 Learn more about Nut ($NUT) price

Nut ($NUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nut ($NUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $NUT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $NUT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $NUT's tokenomics, explore $NUT token's live price!

$NUT Price Prediction Want to know where $NUT might be heading? Our $NUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $NUT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!