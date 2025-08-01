What is NutCoin (NUT)

Nutcoin (NUT) is a memecoin deployed on Ethereum with a fixed capped supply. The cryptocurrency was created for entertainment purposes and for building a strong community around NUTS memes creation. The token has been launched with no presale, no buy/sell taxes, no contract owner. 100% of Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens have been burnt (more precisely: sent to the token contract where no one can access it) and 100% of the 21 trillion token supply has been sent to the Uniswap Pool, in order to be fully community oriented with no team driving the token. What Makes NUT Unique? The uniqueness lies in the large spectrum of possibilities regarding the use of the word "NUT".

NutCoin (NUT) Tokenomics

