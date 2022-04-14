NXUSD (NXUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NXUSD (NXUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NXUSD (NXUSD) Information Nereus is a decentralised, non-custodial liquidity market protocol in which users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers can borrow in an over-collateralised (perpetually) or undercollateralised (one-block liquidity) fashion. Nereus is optimised to provide dynamic and fixed interest rates with lower collateral requirements, with a focus on use cases beyond trading and price speculation. NXUSD is algo stablecoin issued by Nereus Finance. Official Website: https://nereus.finance/ Buy NXUSD Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 15.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.74M
All-Time High: $ 2.43
All-Time Low: $ 0.03444433
Current Price: $ 1.05

NXUSD (NXUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NXUSD (NXUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NXUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NXUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NXUSD's tokenomics, explore NXUSD token's live price!

