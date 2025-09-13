More About NYAN

Nyan Cat Logo

Nyan Cat Price (NYAN)

Unlisted

1 NYAN to USD Live Price:

$0.00131693
+38.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nyan Cat (NYAN) Live Price Chart
Nyan Cat (NYAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00141335
24H High

$ 0
$ 0.00141335
$ 0.00522617
$ 0
-1.27%

+38.97%

+3.52%

+3.52%

Nyan Cat (NYAN) real-time price is $0.00131693. Over the past 24 hours, NYAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00141335, showing active market volatility. NYAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00522617, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NYAN has changed by -1.27% over the past hour, +38.97% over 24 hours, and +3.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyan Cat (NYAN) Market Information

$ 1.30M
--
$ 1.30M
999.98M
999,979,528.701393
The current Market Cap of Nyan Cat is $ 1.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYAN is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979528.701393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.30M.

Nyan Cat (NYAN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nyan Cat to USD was $ +0.00036929.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nyan Cat to USD was $ -0.0007229002.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nyan Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nyan Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00036929+38.97%
30 Days$ -0.0007229002-54.89%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Nyan Cat (NYAN)

Nyan Cat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nyan Cat (NYAN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nyan Cat (NYAN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nyan Cat.

Check the Nyan Cat price prediction now!

NYAN to Local Currencies

Nyan Cat (NYAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nyan Cat (NYAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NYAN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nyan Cat (NYAN)

How much is Nyan Cat (NYAN) worth today?
The live NYAN price in USD is 0.00131693 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NYAN to USD price?
The current price of NYAN to USD is $ 0.00131693. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nyan Cat?
The market cap for NYAN is $ 1.30M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NYAN?
The circulating supply of NYAN is 999.98M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NYAN?
NYAN achieved an ATH price of 0.00522617 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NYAN?
NYAN saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of NYAN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NYAN is -- USD.
Will NYAN go higher this year?
NYAN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NYAN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.