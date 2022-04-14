Nyan Meme Coin (NYAN) Information

This is a meme coin based on the Nyan cat. There is no utility, function, it is a pure meme coin. This is an ode to the already big names in the space, doge, pepe, shiba.

We are web3 builders with real projects, we have been in the space for a long time. We want to have fun with a project, the contract has been renounced, LP tokens have been burned.