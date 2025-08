What is Nyx by Virtuals (NYX)

Nyx is the first virtual idol created by Alias Labs with KIRA X (xiaooo404 on Instagram) on the Virtuals Protocol on Solana, powered by decentralized compute and storage from 0G Labs and self-improving AI using the evolveRL framework. This innovative collaboration redefines virtual entertainment by seamlessly blending human artistry with scalable, decentralized intelligence, paving the way for a future where digital idols not only entertain but also actively participate in the creative price.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) Resource Official Website

Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NYX token's extensive tokenomics now!