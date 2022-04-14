Nyx Cipher (NXCP) Information

Nyx Cipher The Most Unique Crypto Research Platform Decode the crypto world in seconds. Our tool transforms social media noise into precise insights. Cut research time 90%, amplify productivity by 10x. Power smarter investment decisions.

Nyx Cipher mostly collects information, verifies it and processed it. In later stages it will be able to act based on this data and for example do trading on its own. We cover the most crucial parts of the crypto space, collect all information and display it within one page. No more opening 200 tabs, joining 50 telegram groups and scrolling through thousands of buybot spam notifications. We track everything, filter out all the trash and provide you the data in the most compressed way possible.