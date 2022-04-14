Nyx Cipher (NXCP) Tokenomics
Nyx Cipher (NXCP) Information
Nyx Cipher The Most Unique Crypto Research Platform Decode the crypto world in seconds. Our tool transforms social media noise into precise insights. Cut research time 90%, amplify productivity by 10x. Power smarter investment decisions.
Nyx Cipher mostly collects information, verifies it and processed it. In later stages it will be able to act based on this data and for example do trading on its own. We cover the most crucial parts of the crypto space, collect all information and display it within one page. No more opening 200 tabs, joining 50 telegram groups and scrolling through thousands of buybot spam notifications. We track everything, filter out all the trash and provide you the data in the most compressed way possible.
Nyx Cipher (NXCP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nyx Cipher (NXCP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nyx Cipher (NXCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nyx Cipher (NXCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NXCP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NXCP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
