Nyx Eternal (NYX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000608 to $ 0.00007081
24H Low: $ 0.0000608
24H High: $ 0.00007081
All Time High: $ 0.01124481
Lowest Price: $ 0.00006021
Price Change (1H): +2.15%
Price Change (1D): -0.63%
Price Change (7D): -42.10%

Nyx Eternal (NYX) real-time price is $0.00006235. Over the past 24 hours, NYX traded between a low of $ 0.0000608 and a high of $ 0.00007081, showing active market volatility. NYX's all-time high price is $ 0.01124481, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006021.

In terms of short-term performance, NYX has changed by +2.15% over the past hour, -0.63% over 24 hours, and -42.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyx Eternal (NYX) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 61.05K
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 61.05K
Circulation Supply: 979.22M
Total Supply: 979,222,280.811884

The current Market Cap of Nyx Eternal is $ 61.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYX is 979.22M, with a total supply of 979222280.811884. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.05K.