What is O Intelligence Coin (OI)

OI Coin represents the unification of O Coin ($O) and OBOT Coin ($OBOT), bringing together O.XYZ's ecosystem under one revolutionary token. In a groundbreaking approach to tokenomics, OI will be the world’s first cryptocurrency with a total supply of exactly ONE coin, symbolizing the unity of our community and our shared journey towards building Sovereign Super AI. O Intelligence is the world's first open-source sovereign super intelligence and uses innovative O Routing Intelligence capable of handling virtually any task at light speed due to its "model-to-model routing intelligence." Evolves by integrating new models from HuggingFace, featuring a mega multimodal routing intelligence system that fine-tunes itself through model-to-model hopping.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

O Intelligence Coin (OI) Resource Official Website

O Intelligence Coin (OI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of O Intelligence Coin (OI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OI token's extensive tokenomics now!