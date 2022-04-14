O Intelligence Coin (OI) Information

OI Coin represents the unification of O Coin ($O) and OBOT Coin ($OBOT), bringing together O.XYZ's ecosystem under one revolutionary token. In a groundbreaking approach to tokenomics, OI will be the world’s first cryptocurrency with a total supply of exactly ONE coin, symbolizing the unity of our community and our shared journey towards building Sovereign Super AI.

O Intelligence is the world's first open-source sovereign super intelligence and uses innovative O Routing Intelligence capable of handling virtually any task at light speed due to its "model-to-model routing intelligence." Evolves by integrating new models from HuggingFace, featuring a mega multimodal routing intelligence system that fine-tunes itself through model-to-model hopping.