OATH (OATH) Tokenomics
OATH (OATH) Information
The OATH token is a decentralized governance token used to manage the Reaper.Farm, Ethos Reserve, and Digit as well as any future OATH ecosystem platforms / dApps. Each of these protocols are governed by OATH token holders, who can participate in the governance process by voting on proposals to upgrade, improve and expand these protocols via governance proposals / votes.
The OATH ecosystem is focused on providing sustainable and positive-sum infrastructure for decentralized financial markets, developing innovative protocols that aim to increase yield for users, reduce costs for developers, and minimize risk wherever possible.
OATH (OATH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OATH (OATH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OATH (OATH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OATH (OATH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OATH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OATH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OATH's tokenomics, explore OATH token's live price!
OATH Price Prediction
Want to know where OATH might be heading? Our OATH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.