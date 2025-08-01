OAX Price (OAX)
OAX (OAX) is currently trading at 0.0147664 USD with a market cap of $ 823.88K USD. OAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of OAX to USD was $ -0.00031269238329947.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OAX to USD was $ +0.0003525876.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OAX to USD was $ +0.0006454378.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OAX to USD was $ -0.00316516474465407.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00031269238329947
|-2.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003525876
|+2.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006454378
|+4.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00316516474465407
|-17.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of OAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-2.07%
-7.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OAX is an ERC20 token developed to fuel an open-source decentralized exchange platform “openANX” which provides an aggregated order book to increase liquidity; holds collateral for asset gateways to reduce credit risk; and features an off-chain, predetermined dispute resolution system governed by the Decentralized Autonomous Organization(DAO) to maximize consumer protection.
