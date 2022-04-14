OAX (OAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OAX (OAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OAX (OAX) Information OAX is an ERC20 token developed to fuel an open-source decentralized exchange platform “openANX” which provides an aggregated order book to increase liquidity; holds collateral for asset gateways to reduce credit risk; and features an off-chain, predetermined dispute resolution system governed by the Decentralized Autonomous Organization(DAO) to maximize consumer protection. Official Website: https://www.oax.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.openanx.org/assets/openANX_White_Paper_Released_Final_ENU_V2.0.pdf Buy OAX Now!

OAX (OAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OAX (OAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 812.62K $ 812.62K $ 812.62K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 55.79M $ 55.79M $ 55.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.46M $ 1.46M $ 1.46M All-Time High: $ 2.34 $ 2.34 $ 2.34 All-Time Low: $ 0.00953392 $ 0.00953392 $ 0.00953392 Current Price: $ 0.01456466 $ 0.01456466 $ 0.01456466 Learn more about OAX (OAX) price

OAX (OAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OAX (OAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OAX's tokenomics, explore OAX token's live price!

OAX Price Prediction Want to know where OAX might be heading? Our OAX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OAX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!