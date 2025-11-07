What is OBEX

OBEX (OBEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OBEX (OBEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 360.84K $ 360.84K $ 360.84K Total Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 360.84K $ 360.84K $ 360.84K All-Time High: $ 0.00180106 $ 0.00180106 $ 0.00180106 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00036086 $ 0.00036086 $ 0.00036086 Learn more about OBEX (OBEX) price Buy OBEX Now!

OBEX (OBEX) Information A next-generation blockchain protocol implementing verifiable random functions (VRF), deterministic consensus, and modular tokenomics with comprehensive testing infrastructure. OBEX Alpha is a production-ready blockchain implementation featuring RFC 9381 ECVRF consensus, deterministic header validation, transaction admission control, and sophisticated tokenomics. Built with Rust for maximum safety, performance, and cryptographic security. A next-generation blockchain protocol implementing verifiable random functions (VRF), deterministic consensus, and modular tokenomics with comprehensive testing infrastructure. OBEX Alpha is a production-ready blockchain implementation featuring RFC 9381 ECVRF consensus, deterministic header validation, transaction admission control, and sophisticated tokenomics. Built with Rust for maximum safety, performance, and cryptographic security. Official Website: https://obexprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/aminnizamdev/Obex-Alpha

OBEX (OBEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OBEX (OBEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBEX's tokenomics, explore OBEX token's live price!

