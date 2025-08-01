What is Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK)

Inspired by Elon Musk: "If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine"... Obi PNut Kenobi, for all squirrels. #OPK Obi PNut Kenobi is the MEME token on the SOL Blockchain Platform. Over 4,000 new $OPK holders and more than 1,000 allies have joined our ranks in the Telegram. We continue to grow and make our voices heard every day. Together we can reach the goal.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) Resource Official Website

Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPK token's extensive tokenomics now!