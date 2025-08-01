What is Observer (OBSR)

The OBSERVER is an innovative platform where individuals and private firms trade daily weather data. Anyone in the world can trade weather data that is collected by smartphones, mini weather stations, or automobiles, and receive OBSERVER coins as compensation. The quality of the collected data is verified through big data analysis technology, and the details are recorded in the blockchain. This allows the OBSERVER to create high-resolution weather data that has never been available before.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Observer (OBSR) Resource Official Website

Observer (OBSR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Observer (OBSR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OBSR token's extensive tokenomics now!