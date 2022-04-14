Observer (OBSR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Observer (OBSR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Observer (OBSR) Information The OBSERVER is an innovative platform where individuals and private firms trade daily weather data. Anyone in the world can trade weather data that is collected by smartphones, mini weather stations, or automobiles, and receive OBSERVER coins as compensation. The quality of the collected data is verified through big data analysis technology, and the details are recorded in the blockchain. This allows the OBSERVER to create high-resolution weather data that has never been available before. Official Website: https://obsr.org/ Buy OBSR Now!

Observer (OBSR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Observer (OBSR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.64M Total Supply: $ 14.00B Circulating Supply: $ 6.21B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.75M All-Time High: $ 0.06177 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00155359

Observer (OBSR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Observer (OBSR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBSR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBSR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBSR's tokenomics, explore OBSR token's live price!

