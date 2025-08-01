What is OceanEX (OCE)

OCE is an indispensable piece of OceanEx’s ecosystem and future developments. It can be used in many scenarios including but not limited to: pay for fees of services such as: transaction fee, withdraw fee, listing fee, argo/fund deployment fee voting right in project listing pool invitation to OceanEx’s quality community events and meetups access to our market research center in OceanLab subscribe to and use our professional developed trading tools and investment products such as CryptoBento™ more to come in the future

OceanEX (OCE) Resource Official Website

OceanEX (OCE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OceanEX (OCE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OCE token's extensive tokenomics now!