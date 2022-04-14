OceanEX (OCE) Information

OCE is an indispensable piece of OceanEx’s ecosystem and future developments. It can be used in many scenarios including but not limited to:

pay for fees of services such as: transaction fee, withdraw fee, listing fee, argo/fund deployment fee voting right in project listing pool invitation to OceanEx’s quality community events and meetups access to our market research center in OceanLab subscribe to and use our professional developed trading tools and investment products such as CryptoBento™ more to come in the future