What is OddsNotify (ODDS)

OddsNotify creates tools designed to empower sports bettors by providing real-time odds notifications and analytical insights. Powered by AI our model picks +EV bets from bookmakers, finding bets that are overvalued! Why bettors should choose Odds Notify? Out of the entire population there is under 1% of people who are long term profitable bettors. Here at OddsNotify we are a team of industry leading traders, quants, bettors & developers take any bias opinions out of your betting journey by leveraging the use of Artificial Intelligence. We do this by assessing crucial match data and provide informed betting options.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OddsNotify (ODDS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

OddsNotify (ODDS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OddsNotify (ODDS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ODDS token's extensive tokenomics now!