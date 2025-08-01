Oddz Price (ODDZ)
Oddz (ODDZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 85.61K USD. ODDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Oddz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oddz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oddz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oddz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+58.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
-0.70%
-2.97%
-0.07%
Oddz is the Multi-chain options trading platform on Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot & Ethereum. Enabling users to trade customized options with rewards.
