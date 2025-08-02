What is Odin (ODIN)

Odin is a dog who was mistaken for a Coyote and shot and now the "#JusticeForOdin" movement has started to roar on every single social media platform. The #JusticeForOdin movement which the end goal is "Odin's Law" - that every animal control officer and cop has to bear non-lethal in case of a similar situation, this is happening everywhere in the states and it's not the first case, but this can make a huge change! This is more than just a memecoin, this is a movement to support all pet owners to make a change in the real world and make it a safer place for our furry friends.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Odin (ODIN) Resource Official Website

Odin (ODIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Odin (ODIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ODIN token's extensive tokenomics now!