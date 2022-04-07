Ofero (OFE) Tokenomics
Ofero (OFE) Information
Ofero Network is an advanced blockchain ecosystem built to integrate blockchain technology with real-world use cases. It uses its native token, $OFE, to operate as a form of loyalty points, strengthening connections between users and businesses while enabling decentralized collaboration.
As a proof-of-trust and transparency platform, the project aims to encourage full transparency on financial reports, transactions, team wallets, project wallets, and relevant decision-making processes.
The team behind the crypto-assets platform delivered compelling use cases for its technology, and the project received its first real-world funding a few months after its listing.
Ofero was established in 2021. The listing on xExchange took place on April 7, 2022. During its first year of activity, the project established the technological infrastructure required to achieve its genesis goal. The launch of a DEX with an innovative sight-staking architecture was a turning point, and adoption pushed the OFE to the top of the MultiversX blockchain.
A customized KYC private platform built on the principles of trust and transparency ensures the stability and security of the holders' financial investments.
Ofero (OFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ofero (OFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ofero (OFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ofero (OFE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OFE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OFE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OFE's tokenomics, explore OFE token's live price!
OFE Price Prediction
Want to know where OFE might be heading? Our OFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.