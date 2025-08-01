Official Crypto Nostra Price (OCN)
Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) is currently trading at 0.00319264 USD with a market cap of $ 6.48M USD. OCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the OCN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Official Crypto Nostra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Official Crypto Nostra to USD was $ -0.0008293239.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Official Crypto Nostra to USD was $ -0.0013726129.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Official Crypto Nostra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008293239
|-25.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013726129
|-42.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Official Crypto Nostra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-1.38%
-3.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The official Crypto Nostra. We're Here To Be Different. $OCN is The World's First Mafia Coin. A Trusted Family cryptocurrency token centered around community, loyalty, and Utility. Designed to operate like a close-knit crime family, $OCN emphasizes unity, exclusivity, and mutual support among holders. From a Online store, Social Club, and play to earn game. $OCN has it all. The Goal A community-driven cryptocurrency token inspired by the structure and loyalty of a mafia family. Built on the principles of trust, respect, and collaboration, $OCN unites its holders as part of an exclusive brotherhood. $OCN Utility * Trade Tokens for Book * Trade Tokens for Merch * Trade Tokens for Nfts
Understanding the tokenomics of Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
