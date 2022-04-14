Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) Tokenomics
Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) Information
The official Crypto Nostra. We're Here To Be Different.
$OCN is The World's First Mafia Coin. A Trusted Family cryptocurrency token centered around community, loyalty, and Utility. Designed to operate like a close-knit crime family, $OCN emphasizes unity, exclusivity, and mutual support among holders. From a Online store, Social Club, and play to earn game. $OCN has it all.
The Goal
A community-driven cryptocurrency token inspired by the structure and loyalty of a mafia family. Built on the principles of trust, respect, and collaboration, $OCN unites its holders as part of an exclusive brotherhood.
$OCN Utility
- Trade Tokens for Book
- Trade Tokens for Merch
- Trade Tokens for Nfts
Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Official Crypto Nostra (OCN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Official Crypto Nostra (OCN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OCN's tokenomics, explore OCN token's live price!
OCN Price Prediction
Want to know where OCN might be heading? Our OCN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.