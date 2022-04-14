Official PPshow (PP) Information

$PP Art is created for the community of subscribers and followers on X of @ThePPseedsShow. We are a group of passionate retail investors who originally came together around Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) — the company that went bankrupt. Many of us held our shares through bankruptcy, and even through the final cancellation of those shares, staying loyal to the end.

This project is our way of celebrating that community spirit and carrying it forward into a new space. $PP Art represents both a tribute to that shared experience and a fun foray into crypto and DeFi. While it takes the form of a meme token, its true purpose is community expression and collectibility. It’s about culture, creativity, and staying together — not about speculation or promises of financial return.